Baby Kulas re-drawn in tough group

Fiji has been re-drawn in a tough Group B for the OFC Under 16 Women’s Championship which will be played in Tahiti from 13-26 of this month.

The Baby Kulas are drawn in Group B with New Zealand, Cook Islands and Vanuatu.

Group A will feature New Caledonia, Tahiti, Tonga and Solomon Islands.

All matches will be played at the Stade Pater in Papeete.

The Oceania Football Confederation had to redraw the groups after Papua New Guinea and Samoa withdrew from the tournament this week.

Meanwhile, the top two sides from each group will compete in the semi-finals, to be held on September 23, with teams finishing in third and fourth respectively qualifying for the play-off for fifth and seventh places.

The play-off for third place and the final will be held on 26 September.

The winner will represent Oceania at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be hosted by the Dominican Republic.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
