Back to the drawing board for Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Skipper Tevita Ikanivere says the side will go back to the drawing board and assess their performance to make a strong comeback against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Drua suffered a huge 30-14 loss to the Blues in Round 10 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday but Ikanivere says they have no excuse to improve against the Canes.

“The passes weren’t sticking our way and the ball was slippery out there but no excuse. We have to go back and look at our mistakes to be better in the next match.”

“Our aim is to come out firing because we have seen how tough the competition can be at home also.”

“I think the Blues really exposed some of the areas that we need to be better at and we just have to regroup and learn from the mistakes we made because that way we will get better.”

Drua will take on the Hurricanes at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.