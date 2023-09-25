Monday, September 25, 2023
Bad weather to subdue by tomorrow

A heavy rain alert is now in force for the whole of Fiji and a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service in its latest bulletin said associated cloud and rain is expected to affect the country till tomorrow.

There will be occasional rain, heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms over most places, while rain is expected to gradually ease to showers later tomorrow from the West.

This may lead to flash flooding of low-lying areas, susceptible communities and businesses.

It can also cause localised flooding of minor roads, Iris Crossing and bridges with some disruption to traffic flow and poor visibility at land and sea with increased risk of vehicle accidents due to slippery roads.

A strong wind warning also remains in force for Suva/Nausori to Tailevu, Southern Bua, Cakaudrove to Udu Point, land areas of Lau and Lomaiviti group, coastal land areas of Ra-Rakiraki, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group and coastal land areas of Serua/Namosi.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
