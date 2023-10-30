Monday, October 30, 2023
Bail application denied for Totogo suspect

The High Court in Suva today denied bail application to a 33-year-old man charged with multiple serious offences after he attempted to set fire to the Totogo Police Station.

Sebastian Sipeli Kavaia Rakai appeared before Judge Justice Dr Thushara Kumarage where the bail application was denied due to the fact that Justice Dr Kumarage wanted the Rakai’s psychiatric report from St Giles Hospital.

Rakai is charged with one count of Attempt to Commit Arson, two counts of Damaging Property and one count of Criminal Intimidation.

The matter was transferred from the lower court after the Magistrate Court did not have the jurisdiction to hear count one as it is an indictable offence under the Criminal Procedures Act of 2009.

The matter has been adjourned to 27 November for mention and will court hear the bail application on 15 November.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
