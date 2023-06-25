Sunday, June 25, 2023
Bainimarama pleads not guilty in Sydney case

Ratu Meli Bainimarama, 36, has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of domestic-violence related charges said to have occurred between February and May, last year.

These charges include assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, intentionally choking a person without consent, and intentionally distributing an intimate image without consent.

According to court recordings, the son of Fiji’s former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama allegedly choked a woman multiple times, bit her on the face and body, hit her across the ear causing a perforated eardrum, and sent her an intimate video he had recorded without her consent.

The victim had given evidence in a closed court on Friday.

The matter has been adjourned to April 3, 2024.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
