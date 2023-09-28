Thursday, September 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bainimarama, Qiliho case adjourned to next week

The Suva Magistrates Court has adjourned the matter in the case of the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho to the 4th of October 2023.

Resident Magistrate Seini Puamau has ordered both the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and the Defence Counsel to file their written submission next week Wednesday.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Bainimarama sometime in July 2020 as the Prime Minister directed the Police Commissioner to stop the investigation into a police complaint, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the University of the South Pacific which is the complainant.

It is alleged that Qiliho on the 15th of July 2020 as the Police Commissioner directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Serupepeli Neiko and Inspector Reshmi Dass to stop investigations into the police complaint by the USP, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was arbitrary act of prejudicial to the rights to USP.

Bainimarama and Qiliho are represented by R Patel Lawyers Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima while Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Ratu David Toganivalu is representing the State.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Couple found dead inside their home...

The Criminal Investigations Department is conducting an investigati...
Rugby

Fijiana 7s bounce back to winning w...

The Saiasi Fuli coach Fijiana side bounced back to its winning ways...
Entertainment

Britney’s mother ‘struggling’ to pa...

Lynne Spears, the mother of multimillionaire ‘Princess of Pop’ Brit...
Entertainment

8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove dies...

Actor and rapper Nashawn Breedlove, known for taking on Eminem in a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Couple found dead inside their h...

News
The Crimin...

Fijiana 7s bounce back to winnin...

Rugby
The Saiasi...

Britney’s mother ‘struggling’ to...

Entertainment
Lynne Spea...

8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove d...

Entertainment
Actor and ...

Overseas duo in Kulas extended s...

Football
Overseas-b...

Baravilala, Hughes to lead Fiji ...

Football
Suva utili...

Popular News

Portugal miss out on historic Wo...

RWC 2023
Fiji’s Poo...

Heavy rain, flood alert remains ...

News
A flood al...

Fijiana posts big win over Austr...

Rugby
Fijiana wr...

Tariff increase is unjustified: ...

Business
The Fiji H...

Boffelli stars as Pumas beat Sam...

RWC 2023
Winger Emi...

We are building well for IDC: Kh...

Football
Ba Coach M...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Couple found dead inside their home