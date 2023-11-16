Thursday, November 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bainimarama, Qiliho to front court over appeal

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni will appear in the High Court this morning.

This is after the Acting Director of Public Prosecution John Rabuku filed an appeal, set on eight grounds and reserves the right to amend, add or delete any grounds of appeal at the receipt of the court record.

The State’s grounds of appeal centres around the opinion that the Magistrate erred in law and in fact on several evidentiary and procedural issues, thereby resulting in an unfair and erroneous verdict.

The notice of Appeal against the acquittal of the former Primer and the suspended Commissioner of Police was filed in the High Court earlier this month.

This matter is set to be heard by High Court Judge, Justice Siainiu Bull at 9.30am.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Swift fans to set sail on a Bahamas...

Swifties unable to attend the Eras Tour in person are in luck as th...
Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2024 Oscars Ce...

Emmy Award winner Jimmy Kimmel is back as the host for the upcoming...
News

Acting PM urges committee to expedi...

The Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has encouraged the...
Rugby

Injured Fiji 7s quartet undergo reh...

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings has confirmed that four key players...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Swift fans to set sail on a Baha...

Entertainment
Swifties u...

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2024 Oscars...

Entertainment
Emmy Award...

Acting PM urges committee to exp...

News
The Acting...

Injured Fiji 7s quartet undergo ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s he...

Gollings unhappy with team’s per...

Rugby
Fiji 7s he...

Rawaqa joins Drua coaching panel...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Popular News

Leaders embrace Fiji’s vis...

News
Pacific Is...

TC Mal to develop into CAT 3 ton...

News
Tropical c...

Restriction in place on unnecess...

News
The Fiji P...

Rabuka honors veterans on Rememb...

News
Prime Mini...

Emergency Operations Centre acti...

News
The Nation...

Divisional Disaster standby team...

News
As Divisio...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Swift fans to set sail on a Bahamas cruise