Bainimarama, Qiliho to front court over appeal

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni will appear in the High Court this morning.

This is after the Acting Director of Public Prosecution John Rabuku filed an appeal, set on eight grounds and reserves the right to amend, add or delete any grounds of appeal at the receipt of the court record.

The State’s grounds of appeal centres around the opinion that the Magistrate erred in law and in fact on several evidentiary and procedural issues, thereby resulting in an unfair and erroneous verdict.

The notice of Appeal against the acquittal of the former Primer and the suspended Commissioner of Police was filed in the High Court earlier this month.

This matter is set to be heard by High Court Judge, Justice Siainiu Bull at 9.30am.