Bainimarama questioned by CID

Former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama is currently being questioned at the Valelevu Police Station in relation to an abuse of office case.

It is believed the questioning is a continuation of the interview process pertaining to allegations that Bainimarama whilst being the Prime Minister had approved a $500,000 waiver for the purchase of medical equipment.

This case was reported to FICAC and then given to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) being investigated by the CID taskforce.

Bainimarama was also questioned at the CID headquarters in Suva yesterday.