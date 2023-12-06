Wednesday, December 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bainimarama refused bail, new charges laid

The son of Fiji’s former Prime Minister, Meli Bainimarama, has pleaded not guilty to multiple new domestic violence offences, including intentionally choking without consent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and he has also been refused bail by the Parramatta Local Court.

According to media reports, the 36-year-old, is separately defending a raft of other domestic violence charges, in which the police has alleged that he choked a woman, bit her on the face and body, hit her across the ear and sent her an intimate video he recorded without her consent.

A hearing for those charges was left part-heard in Parramatta Local Court in June and adjourned until April next year.

The Court heard that while he was on bail for those charges, Bainimarama was arrested at a Guildford home on 4 December, and separately charged with intentionally choking a person without consent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and property damage.

According to court documents, it’s alleged that shortly after 3am, Bainimarama intentionally and recklessly damaged a woman’s car key, assaulted her and intentionally choked her without her consent.

He was then arrested by Granville Police.

Bail was refused by the Court.

However, Bainimarama will appear at the Parramatta Local Court on new charges on 19 December, while the part-heard hearing for the 18 domestic violence-related charges is set to resume on 3 April 2024.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

224 traffic infringement notices is...

The Fiji Police Force has issued more than 224 traffic infringement...
Sports

Powerful Rainibogi on a mission in ...

Powerful Fijian weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi is on a mission in Q...
Business

Aircalin expands services to Fiji, ...

Fijians will now be able to access direct flights to Papeete, Tahit...
News

‘Matakavou’ art exhibit...

The Fiji Corrections Service has launched its ‘Yellow Ribbon Art Ex...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

224 traffic infringement notices...

News
The Fiji P...

Powerful Rainibogi on a mission ...

Sports
Powerful F...

Aircalin expands services to Fij...

Business
Fijians wi...

‘Matakavou’ art exhi...

News
The Fiji C...

Beach soccer semifinalists confi...

Football
The four t...

COC awaits high court ruling on ...

News
The Consti...

Popular News

Women in tech industry recognise...

Business
Outsource ...

Reinvigorated tourism sector gro...

News
The Reserv...

Ratuniyarawa pleads guilty to se...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Perfect send-off for Police skip...

Rugby
Police gav...

Inaugural flight to New Caledoni...

Business
Fiji Airwa...

Kuridrani pens two year deal wit...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

224 traffic infringement notices issued