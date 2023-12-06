Bainimarama refused bail, new charges laid

The son of Fiji’s former Prime Minister, Meli Bainimarama, has pleaded not guilty to multiple new domestic violence offences, including intentionally choking without consent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and he has also been refused bail by the Parramatta Local Court.

According to media reports, the 36-year-old, is separately defending a raft of other domestic violence charges, in which the police has alleged that he choked a woman, bit her on the face and body, hit her across the ear and sent her an intimate video he recorded without her consent.

A hearing for those charges was left part-heard in Parramatta Local Court in June and adjourned until April next year.

The Court heard that while he was on bail for those charges, Bainimarama was arrested at a Guildford home on 4 December, and separately charged with intentionally choking a person without consent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and property damage.

According to court documents, it’s alleged that shortly after 3am, Bainimarama intentionally and recklessly damaged a woman’s car key, assaulted her and intentionally choked her without her consent.

He was then arrested by Granville Police.

Bail was refused by the Court.

However, Bainimarama will appear at the Parramatta Local Court on new charges on 19 December, while the part-heard hearing for the 18 domestic violence-related charges is set to resume on 3 April 2024.