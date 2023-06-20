Bakaniceva ready to lead Young Kulas

Adi Litia Bakaniceva is ready to lead the Digicel Young Kulas in the Oceania Football Confederation Under-19 Women’s Championship and is calling on all Fijians to back the team.

The 19-year-old University of the South Pacific Civil Engineering student said she is honoured after being named captain by Head Coach Angeline Chua.

“It was a nervous moment for me, especially being chosen to captain such a talented group of girls,” Bakaniceva said.

The young lass from Vunimono Village in Tailevu who also plays for Rewa FC, said it had been a long five weeks of preparations and the girls were geared to play their first game.

“We have prepared well, and we just want to play,” said the daughter of former footballer Maika Bakaniceva.

“We know it will be a tough tournament, but we will focus on the first game on look to build on it.”

“It is definitely exciting.”