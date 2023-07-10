Monday, July 10, 2023
Bala questions credibility of Pacific Polytech

Opposition Member of Parliament Praveen Bala during the 2023-2024 National Budget debate in Parliament on Monday, questioned the Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad about the credibility of Pacific Polytech Institute

This follows the allocation of $1 million to the Pacific Polytech Institute in the budget.

“What is this institute? What is its credibility?” Bala questioned.

“This allocation is almost the same in a total of $2.26 million when compared to the allocation of Uni Fiji- an established institution with professional staff.”

“Pacific Polytech is run from hired space with no record of enrollment, courses being run and graduates.”

Bala also claimed that currently, one of its landlords Shri Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha is engaged in a legal case against the institute.

“Honourable Prime Minister, I ask you to have a thorough investigation into this scam.”

“This is a scam because no one knows about this institution.”

“The Finance Minister has some serious questions to answer on Pacific Polytech, it is an issue that should also concern his coalition partners and in particular the PM and his two deputies as it undermines the reputation of the Government.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
