Balenagaga out, Rakuro in doubt for Suva clash

Nippy Navua defender Mosese Balenagaga will miss the Round 14 Digicel Fiji Premier League clash against Suva on Sunday as he has two booking to his name while top goalkeeper Viliame Rakuro is in doubt.

Coach Saiyad Ali told FijiLive that Balenagaga copped a second yellow card in two weeks yesterday in their 1-1 draw against Rewa while Rakuro picked up a finger injury in the torrid encounter.

Navua is currently sixth with 14 points after three wins, five draws and five losses.

The Navua vs Suva match will kick off at 3pm on Sunday.