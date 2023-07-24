Monday, July 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Balenagaga out, Rakuro in doubt for Suva clash

Nippy Navua defender Mosese Balenagaga will miss the Round 14 Digicel Fiji Premier League clash against Suva on Sunday as he has two booking to his name while top goalkeeper Viliame Rakuro is in doubt.

Coach Saiyad Ali told FijiLive that Balenagaga copped a second yellow card in two weeks yesterday in their 1-1 draw against Rewa while Rakuro picked up a finger injury in the torrid encounter.

Navua is currently sixth with 14 points after three wins, five draws and five losses.

The Navua vs Suva match will kick off at 3pm on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Robust system used to hire new Taxm...

Outgoing Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) Mark Dixon says th...
Business

Fiji Airports pays $10m dividend to...

Fiji Airports handed over an interim dividend cheque of $10 million...
Sports

PM proud of Weightlifting Fiji’s ac...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka congratulated Team Fiji weightlifter...
News

Digger operator trapped under pile ...

Police are at the scene of an accident where a man is trapped insid...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Robust system used to hire new T...

News
Outgoing F...

Fiji Airports pays $10m dividend...

Business
Fiji Airpo...

PM proud of Weightlifting Fiji’s...

Sports
Prime Mini...

Digger operator trapped under pi...

News
Police are...

Child rape accused remanded

News
A 49-year-...

FRCS has exceeded revenue projec...

News
Fiji Reven...

Popular News

Miss Fiji crowned Teen World Sup...

News
Nadi beaut...

Fiji Airports pays $10m dividend...

Business
Fiji Airpo...

Kikau nominated for Ken Stephen ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Road accidents claim two more li...

News
Two more l...

Skipper Cup resumes this week

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Flying Fijians claim win in PNC ...

PNC
The Fiji W...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Robust system used to hire new Taxman