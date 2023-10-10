Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Ba’s Raffa ruled out of IDC

Ba’s Argentinean midfielder Carlos Raffa has been ruled out of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC).

Raffa is out due to a serious knee injury that he sustained in the match against Suva at the Battle of the Giants tournament last month.

Since then, he has been undergoing rehab and is in Suva with the team to back them with moral support.

The 19-year-old while speaking exclusively to FijiLive also mentioned that he is considering returning to his country after spending almost a season with the Men-in-Black.

“I have been away from home for some time and I want to return to my parents,” Carlos said when asked if he was hoping to extend his contract with Ba next season.

“I’m looking to go back and resume my studies but first I really want to meet my parents. Haven’t seen them for more than a year.”

“I’m not sure if I will play for Ba at the Pacific Cup this year because my visa will also expire soon.”

“I have been talking to the team officials and they said they are going to work on my visa.”

“It was a really amazing time for me to play here in Fiji with the Ba team and against my opponents. I was just playing soccer.”

Raffa joined Ba at last season’s Pacific Cup in Nadi and helped the side  win the tournament.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
