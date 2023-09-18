Batch 2/89 marks 34-years of service

The Fiji Police Force’s Batch 2 of the year 1989 marked its 34 years of service on Friday 15 September 2023.

It was a celebration of service, friendship and family as those who were part of the 159 officers that marched into the Academy on the 29th of May 1989 and Passed Out on the 15th of September 1989, met to reminisce over their life of service.

The 159 officers consisted of 150 Fijian recruits and 9 recruits from the Nauru and Tuvalu Police Service.

Congratulating members of Batch 2/89 who gathered at the Police Mobile Force was the Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew who said, “You marched into the Academy with only your bags and little possession, and after 34-years of service, the organization has provided so much for you and your families, and we should always be grateful and thank God for bringing you all this far in your policing career and lives.”

Of the 150 Fijian Police officers who marched into the Academy 34 years ago on the 15th of September 1989, only 40 remain as serving members.

Chew thanked both serving and retired members of Batch 2/89 saying they have endured challenges and hardships but remained true to their oath of service.