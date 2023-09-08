Friday, September 8, 2023
Bati duo receive NRL community awards

Photo Courtesy: NRL

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs forward Viliame Kikau and Newcastle Knights prop Jacob Saifiti received an NRL Community award each this week.

Kikau won the 2023 Community Service Award and was a key member of the Bulldogs’ leadership group, The Guard Dogs.

Kikau was tasked with leading the way on club culture, and expectations.

Sustaining an injury after just three appearances for the Bulldogs, he utilised his down time by travelling back to Fiji to launch a new Rugby League Academy in his name, the Kikau Academy.

Nominated for the 2023 Ken Stevens Medal, Viliame Kikau has been recognised for his efforts in creating opportunities for his local community in Rugby League.

Meanwhile, Saifiti walked away with the Community Player of the Year Award.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
