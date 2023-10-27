Bati makes one change for PNG clash

Vodafone Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata has only made one change to his starting 13 for the clash against the Papua New Guinea Kumuls in their Pacific Championship match on Sunday.

Salford prop King Vuniyayawa has been named to start this week coming into the front row for his eighth Test for the Bati replacing Gordon Whippy, who reverts to the bench.

Mesake Ravonu also joins the bench with Sirilo Lovokuro and Watisoni Waqanisaravi making way.

The Bati made the semi-finals at three successive World Cups in 2008, 2013 and 2017.

Cult hero Parramatta Eels Maika Sivo has scored five tries in his past four Tests for the Bati.

The Bati will face the PNG Kumuls at 5pm at Santos National Football Stadium in Port on Sunday.

Fiji Bati: Jahream Bula, Maika Sivo, Sunia Turuva, Waqa Blake, Mikaele Ravalawa, Kurt Donoghoe, Brandon Wakeham, Tui Kamikamica, Noah Nailagoliva, King Vuniyayawa, Kitione Kamikamica, Taane Milne, Caleb Navale.

Reserves: Penioni Tagituimua, Apisalome Saukuru, Gordon Whippy, Mesake Ravonu, Jason Qereqere, Watisoni Waqanisaravi, Sirilo Lovokuro, Pio Seci.