Bati pair in Team of the Week

Two Fiji Bati players have been named in the New South Wales Round 27 team of the week after their outstanding performance for their respective clubs last weekend.

Penrith Panthers winger Sunia Turuva and accelerating Newcastle Knights prop Jacob Saifiti secured their stop in the top 13 players list.

Finding himself back in try of the week, Turuva was a standout in the Panthers convincing 44-12 win over the Cowboys on Saturday night.

He scored two tries, had three line breaks, nine tackle busts and ran for 210 metres – his sixth game this season to run for more than 200 metres.

It took 19 matches but Saifiti finally got his first try for 2023 in the Knight’s 20-point win over St George Illawarra on Saturday.

He had other highlights during 52 minutes on the field with 15 runs for 126 metres, a line break, three tackle busts, two offloads and 28 tackles missing just one.

Team of the week players: Tolutau Koula, Jason Saab, Jesse Ramien, Stephen Crichton, Jack Cogger, Nicho Hynes, Damien Cook, Tevita Tatola, Haumole Olakau’atu, Sunia Turuva, Jacob Saifiti, Liam Martin, Cameron Murray.