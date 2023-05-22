Batirerega sees red as Argentina win London 7s

Forward Josese Batirerega copped an early red card as Argentina thumped Fiji 35-14 to claim the London 7s and win its third tournament of the 2022/23 HSBC World Sevens Series in Twickenham today.

Fiji made a brilliant start to the final as playmaker Filipe Sauturaga used his individual brilliance to create space and race away to the try-line untouched. Waisea Nacuqu added the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Straight after the restart, Batirerega made a dangerous tackle on Luciano Gonzalez. The match referee after consulting the TMO, flashed a direct red card, leaving the Fijians with only six players for the remainder of the final.

Taking advantage of an extra man, Argentina scored two quick converted tries through German Shulz and Marcus Moneta to lead 14-7 at halftime.

Sauturuga again used his heroics via a kick and chase effort and got Fiji back in the game at the commencement of the second half. Nacuqu successfully converted to tie up the match.

But the Pumas just had too much in their tank and attacked from all angles to score three unanswered tries through Rodrigo Isgro (2) and Moneta.

Moneta’s final try was special as it marked his 100th in just twenty tournament appearances for his country.

Fiji ended the match with just five players after Manueli Maisamoa was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle.

The Ben Gollings coached side finishes the season without any gold medal.