Battle of cities shifts to Pac Harbour

The feature Digicel Premier League clash of the weekend between Suva and Lautoka has shifted to the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Habour.

The match was initially scheduled to take place at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva but the unavailability of the venue will now set up a double header at the Uprising complex on Sunday.

Host Navua will come up against an improving Labasa outfit at 2pm before the battle of the cities at 4pm.

The Whites will also play at the same venue against Nadroga at 7pm tomorrow.

In other matches this weekend, Ba will host Tavua at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Namosau at 3pm on Saturday while on Sunday- leaders Rewa will travel to Prince Charles Park to face Nadi at 3pm, while around the same time, Tailevu Naitasiri will battle against Nadroga at Lawaqa Park.