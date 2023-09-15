Friday, September 15, 2023
Battle of Giants semifinalists confirmed

The semi-finalists of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants Tournament have been confirmed after the completion of the crucial encounter between Labasa and Ba at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Thursday.

Labasa defeated Ba 2-1 and was tied on 6 points and one goal difference apiece with Rewa in Group B.

However, the Fiji Football Association’s Comet which is an electronic management system has put the defending champions into the semifinal on fair play.

Fiji FA used their comet system to determine the winner through fair play which saw Rewa players copping 11 yellow cards while Labasa had five yellow cards and one red card and as a result, the Lions have qualified to the knockout stages.

In the first semifinal, at 2pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Group A winner Lautoka FC will face Group B runner-up Labasa FC.

In the second semi-final at 4.30pm, Group B winner Suva FC will take on Group A runner-up Navua.

The final will kick start at 3pm on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
