The Wainibau Timber Bridge on Baulevu Road in Nausori will be temporarily closed tonight.

In a statement, the Fiji Roads Authority said they are going to be carrying out urgent repair work from 9pm to 5 am.

FRA said the works include repairs to the running planks and nailing strips.

“There will be no access for pedestrians or vehicles during this time.”

The FRA will have standby vehicles on both sides, strictly for emergency events only.