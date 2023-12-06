Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Beach soccer semifinalists confirmed

The four teams that will feature in the semifinals of the inaugural 2023 Digicel Fiji Southern Regional Beach Soccer have been confirmed at the Fiji Sports Council Beach Soccer pitch in Laucala.

After six rounds of competition, Northland Tailevu finished top on the points table ladder with 15 points followed by Nasinu in the second spot with 12 points.

Rewa finished third with 10 points and Lami is fourth with nine points.

Suva, Tailevu Naitasiri and Navua are out of contention.

On Saturday, in the first semi-final, Northland Tailevu will take on Rewa at 11 am while Nasinu and Lami will clash in the second semifinal at 12 midday.

The final will be played at 2pm at the same venue on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
