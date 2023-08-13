Beating Nadi on its home turf will be tough: Ali

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali says they are wary of host team Nadi ahead of their last Group A match of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

Navua was held at 0-0 by Tailevu Naitasiri on Saturday and Ali said they are anticipating a threatening performance from the jetsetters.

“No doubt Nadi will be threatening at their home ground.”

“If you look at Navua, we have played two games so far whereas Nadi has just played one game over the last two days.”

“They have a lot of advantage in terms of their players having played one match and also fan support but we have been on the ground since the last two days.”

Ali said he is confident the southerners will play their hearts out in the do-or-die match as they hope to progress to the semifinal round.

“If we beat Nadi then we will have some slight chances of qualifying into the semifinal but then we’ll have to wait for when the postponed games will be played next month.”

“I believe and have a lot of faith in my players and I’m sure they will continue to give their best and put up a better performance today.”

The Southern Forest Navua and Nadi match will kick start at 2pm.