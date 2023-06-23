Best birthday gift ever for Ratavola

Securing a contract with National Rugby League franchise the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs comes as the best birthday present for Samuela Ratavola.

Ratavola who turned 16 yesterday, never thought he would be signing a contract with the Bulldogs just one day after.

“It was the best birthday gift ever,” Ratakala told FijiLive.

“To sign with a big NRL club like this is definitely a dream come true.”

The Vashist Muni College student from Deuba Village said it was always a dream to play rugby.

“I have always wanted to play rugby; it is something I have always followed since I was young.”

Father and namesake Samuela Ratavola senior said while a few people from the village had risen to rugby union stardom, his son in joining the Bulldogs, will be the first in rugby league.

“Waisea Nayacalevu, Avenisi Vasuinubu and Taniela Ramasibana all play in France now, my son will be the first to play rugby league and he has made his parents and sisters very proud.

“When he was small he would always follow our club rugby team whenever they went to play.

“I am glad that he has done enough, and I know he will continue working hard to fulfill his playing dreams.”