Friday, June 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Best birthday gift ever for Ratavola

Securing a contract with National Rugby League franchise the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs comes as the best birthday present for Samuela Ratavola.

Ratavola who turned 16 yesterday, never thought he would be signing a contract with the Bulldogs just one day after.

“It was the best birthday gift ever,” Ratakala told FijiLive.

“To sign with a big NRL club like this is definitely a dream come true.”

The Vashist Muni College student from Deuba Village said it was always a dream to play rugby.

“I have always wanted to play rugby; it is something I have always followed since I was young.”

Father and namesake Samuela Ratavola senior said while a few people from the village had risen to rugby union stardom, his son in joining the Bulldogs, will be the first in rugby league.

“Waisea Nayacalevu, Avenisi Vasuinubu and Taniela Ramasibana all play in France now, my son will be the first to play rugby league and he has made his parents and sisters very proud.

“When he was small he would always follow our club rugby team whenever they went to play.

“I am glad that he has done enough, and I know he will continue working hard to fulfill his playing dreams.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

School bus accident victims to get ...

The Accident Compensation Commission, Fiji (ACCF) is liaising with ...
NRL

Satakala and Ratavola join Bulldogs...

George Satakala of Mahatma Ghandi Memorial High School and Samuela ...
Entertainment

Lovato releases new song ‘Swine’

Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist Demi Lovato released a new son...
Sports

Gamel announced as Bulls assistant ...

Former Bula Boys Head Coach Christophe Gamel has been announced as ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

School bus accident victims to g...

News
The Accide...

Satakala and Ratavola join Bulld...

NRL
George Sat...

Lovato releases new song ‘Swine’...

Entertainment
Grammy-nom...

Gamel announced as Bulls assista...

Sports
Former Bul...

Gavoka is Acting Prime Minister

News
Deputy Pri...

Investigation begins in passport...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Spike in permit scams, authoriti...

News
Police and...

We failed to capitalise on chanc...

Fiji FACT 2023
Ba coach I...

Suva to face Ba in DFPL on Satur...

Football
Fifth-plac...

Kamikamica misses out

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Lautoka players to share prize m...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka Pr...

Nadi woman charged after drug bu...

News
A 35-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

School bus accident victims to get compensation