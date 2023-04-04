Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Better days ahead, lets fix issues first: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says before Fiji sees better days ahead, the Government must first deal with the problems and challenges that are in front of us now.

In a National Address to Fijians outlining the completion of the Coalition Government’s First 100 Days, Rabuka said the Government must now manage the national debt, restoring basis services and repair damaged infrastructure.

Rabuka said this will cause some financial pains; however, when it is over, we can move forward with confidence.

“I should mention that all the data and materials covering Government’s record of the first 100 days are still being collated,” Rabuka said.

He said the Coalition – the People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party and the Social Democratic Liberal Party are united as a whole.

Rabuka said the accomplishments of the People’s Coalition Government is a joint effort; acting on the declarations and targets from the election campaign and initiatives arising from the daily business of governance.

He said cooperation is also being extended to Government from the Leader of Opposition, Inia Seruiratu.

“I was pleased, therefore, when the new Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu, responded favourably to overtures from me for Members of both sides of the House to work together in the interests of the country when circumstances demand – I count this as an achievement.”

“He said the new relationship between Government and Opposition will have positive significance not only in Parliament, but also in the country at large,” Rabuka added.

“The Opposition will continue to play its democratic role of keeping a check on Government.

“There will be many clashes and arguments, but this should not deter us from joining forces when necessary,” Rabuka said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
