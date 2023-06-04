Sunday, June 4, 2023
Beware of online scammers: Shandil

The Fiji Consumer Council is urging Fijians to be alert when dealing with a few individuals or traders operating through social media platforms.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, indicated that after numerous complaints and social media tip-offs whereby customers paid for services and were deceived and disappointed.

In a statement, Shandil said consumers have reported against Hair & Makeup Artist Fiji – Sha and Elite Wedding & Event’s Fiji where they vanish after receiving deposits ranging from $400 to $600.

Shandil said they have received 36 complaints in the last 11 months against Rohini Online Fashions, where goods are not delivered after receiving deposits.

Fiji Consumer Council said that Express Hardware Wholesalers has also been accused of taking thousands of dollars from consumers for the supply of hardware materials and failing to deliver the same.

“Six complaints registered against a driving instructor who advertises his services on social media using Hemant’s Driving School, Hamen Driving School, and Sandeep Reddy Driving School.”

She added that due to the increasing number of complaints, they are now raising alerts by naming scammers publicly so that people are aware of whom to look out for.

Consumers who have faced issues with these businesses are encouraged to contact the Council on toll-free number 155 or lodge a complaint using the Consumer Council of Fiji mobile app.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
