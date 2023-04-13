Thursday, April 13, 2023
Big game for Drua forwards: Byrne

Action from the Super Rugby Round 3 clash between the Fijian Drua and the Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka. The Fijian Drua registered a 25-24 upset win over the champions.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says his forwards have a big role to play against the Brumbies in their Super Rugby Round 7 clash in Canberra on Friday.

Byrne said the engine room worked tirelessly during their 38-28 win over the Melbourne Rebels in Suva and he expects them to step up again tomorrow night.

“We’re probably missing a point around how good our forwards were in that first 20 minutes around the carries and their rucks and their aggression in defense showed,” Byrne said.

“They will have a bigger one this weekend.”

The Brumbies who are in top form would be looking to run away with the game, with Byrne saying they are adamant not to let that happen.

“They will be tough, but we’re in it to play as well.”

“I’m pretty sure the boys are going to make a game of it.”

The match kicks off at GIO Stadium at 9.35pm tomorrow.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
