Big loss is a wake-up call, says Swamy 

Nadi coach Kamal Swamy has expressed his disappointment after the side’s 6-1 loss to leaders Lautoka in Round 12 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Saturday.

Swamy said while the loss is a wake-up call for the jetsetters, they need to better their performance ahead of the Rooster Chicken and Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament next month.

“It’s a very bad result. We failed to click against them,” Swamy told FijiLive.

“Very unhappy and it was a disappointing performance.”

“We lost track in the game although we held them in the first quarter.”

“Team needs to wake up and see where they are making mistakes. There are a lot of areas and strategies to improve in the team.”

“I’m not saying we are playing bad football but players need to pull up their socks because we can’t be taking the same level of performance in the BOG as hosts.”

The green machine remain fourth with 21 points after seven wins and five losses.

In Round 13, Nadi will battle against Labasa at 3pm at Prince Charles Park on Sunday.