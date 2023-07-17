Monday, July 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Big loss is a wake-up call, says Swamy 

Nadi coach Kamal Swamy has expressed his disappointment after the side’s 6-1 loss to leaders Lautoka in Round 12 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Saturday.

Swamy said while the loss is a wake-up call for the jetsetters, they need to better their performance ahead of the Rooster Chicken and Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament next month.

“It’s a very bad result. We failed to click against them,” Swamy told FijiLive.

“Very unhappy and it was a disappointing performance.”

“We lost track in the game although we held them in the first quarter.”

“Team needs to wake up and see where they are making mistakes. There are a lot of areas and strategies to improve in the team.”

“I’m not saying we are playing bad football but players need to pull up their socks because we can’t be taking the same level of performance in the BOG as hosts.”

The green machine remain fourth with 21 points after seven wins and five losses.

In Round 13, Nadi will battle against Labasa at 3pm at Prince Charles Park on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Two more parties submit audited acc...

The Fijian Elections Office confirms receiving the audited accounts...
2023-24 National Budget

MPs salaries will be restored, Pras...

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has revealed that all ...
2023-24 National Budget

Naupoto wants more support for anim...

Opposition Member of Parliament, Viliame Naupoto says the Governmen...
News

232 free heart surgeries conducted ...

Sai Prema Foundation executive Namrata Tappoo says 232 heart surger...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Two more parties submit audited ...

News
The Fijian...

MPs salaries will be restored, P...

2023-24 National Budget
Deputy Pri...

Naupoto wants more support for a...

2023-24 National Budget
Opposition...

232 free heart surgeries conduct...

News
Sai Prema ...

Sivo, RCG slapped with match sus...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Teba stars for Serevi’s Rhinos i...

Rugby
Fiji 7s pl...

Popular News

Armstrong-Ravula out of Argentin...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Two officers sent home over atte...

News
Acting Com...

Internal check has always been a...

News
Acting Com...

13% drop in crime rate: Police

News
Police has...

Bua man succumbs to accident inj...

News
A 56-year-...

Sowakula, Nareki in for Japan cl...

Rugby
Pita Gus S...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Two more parties submit audited accounts