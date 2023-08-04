Big test for Flying Fijians trio

Flying Fijians loose forward trio of Lekima Tagitagivalu, Kitione Kamikamica and Meli Derenalagi will have a big task against Japan in the final clash of the Pacific Nations Cup on Saturday.

Coach Simon Raiwalui told FijiLive he is ready to see how his young guns stand up in the challenge.

“It’s a good young backrow, plenty of mobility good lineout options,” Raiwalui said of the trio.

With hit-man pushed Albert Tuisue to add his experience from the engine room, Raiwalui is confident that his flankers will get the job done.

“They are a very dynamic back-row and will look forward to seeing them playing together.”

“Everyone in the squad has had their shot and we think this will be the right balance for this match.”

The Flying Fijians vs Japan match kicks off at 10.15pm.