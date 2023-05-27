Saturday, May 27, 2023
Bill to remove special zones from Liquor Act

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Government will table the approved Liquor (Amendment) Bill, 2023, next month when Parliament reconvenes.

In a statement, Rabuka said the Bill is the outcome of extensive public and community consultations on the review of the opening hours of nightclubs and the permitted hours during which liquor can be sold.

Rabuka said Cabinet authorized the review of the Liquor Act, in April.

Earlier this year, Rabuka said the Government intended to introduce legislation that will limit the operating hours of nightclubs around the country.

He said he did not like how nightclubs were allowed to operate the whole night.

Parliament is expected to sit next month, where the Government will propose the removal of “Special Zones” from the Liquor Act.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
