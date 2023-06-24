Birnie see’s huge potential in young Kulas

New Zealand Under 19 women’s head coach Leon Birnie is impressed with the performance displayed by the Digicel Young Kulas in the opening match of Group B in the OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship on Wednesday.

The eight-time winners and defending champions New Zealand defeated the host nation Fiji 3-nil but Birnie said he has seen a lot of strength and potential in the Kulas.

“Fiji was really good in the first half and they gave us a really good hell of a time.”

“They were organised well and their players have a lot of potential in them which they showed by pushing the team upfront whenever we got into their backline.”

“They had a lot of possession in the opening half and even though they lost, I’m very much impressed with how they played.”

“If those Fijian players are given more international matches to play at, they can form a strong national team in the coming years.”

“Those girls got speed because whenever we tried to sneak the ball away, they would run to counter us and it’s good to see such a level of performance from them.”

New Zealand will take on Papua New Guinea at 4pm at the HFC Bank Stadium on Sunday while the Kulas will face Papua New Guinea on Wednesday at 4pm.