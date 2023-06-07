Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Black Ferns name Kalounivale for Pacific series

Picture Courtesy: New Zealand Rugby

Fiji-born tighthead prop Tanya Kalounivale has been named in the Black Ferns 30-member squad for the opening Test for the Pacific Four Series and O’Reilly Cup against Australia in Brisbane this month.

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting has added the Chiefs Manawa star, who won the World Cup with the New Zealanders in November 2022 and already had six international caps.

Kalounivale will be joined by experienced Amy Rule, who has had 12 caps and uncapped Esther Faiaoga-Tilo.

Co-Captain Kennedy Simon, rookie Tenika Willison and Kelsey Teneti make their return to the fifteens format following a successful season with the Black Ferns Sevens.

Unavailable for selection due to injury are Awhina Tangen Wainohu (neck), Charmaine McMenamin (concussion), Hazel Tubic (knee), Layla Sae (ankle), Patricia Maliepo (foot) and Santo Taumata (knee).

Unavailable for selection due to sabbatical is experienced Ruby Tui.

Black Ferns will kick start the test against Australia on 29 June at 9 pm at Kayo Stadium in Brisbane before taking on Canada on 9 July at 11 am and round off their test against the USA on 15 July at 8 am. Both matches will be played in Ottawa.

Black Ferns: Kate Henwood, Krystal Murray, Philippa Love, Georgia Ponsonby, Grace Gago, Luka Connor, Amy Rule, Esther Faiaoga-Tilo, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Alana Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kennedy Simon, Liana Mikaele Tu’u, Lucy Jenkins, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Iritana Hohaia, Rosie Kelly, Ruahei Demant, Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker, Kelsey Teneti, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’I, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Mererangi Paul, Renee Holmes, Tenika Willison.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
