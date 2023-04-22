Saturday, April 22, 2023
Blessed and joyous Eid-ul-Fitr: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Prof Biman Prasad is wishing Fiji’s Muslim community a joyous and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement released on the National Federation Party Facebook Page, Prof Prasad said that in Fiji, regardless of one’s religion or culture, we all know that Eid is a time of joy and reflection for our Muslim community.

He said it marks the end of their 30 days of fasting throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the observance of which is considered one of the pillars of Islam.

“In our multi-ethnic, multicultural and multi-religious country, Eid is a significant event. It is the culmination of practice of self-discipline, increased prayers and charity towards all, especially our under-privileged and less fortunate”.

“The celebration of Eid reinforces to us all that unity, respect and peace is the way forward,” Prof Prasad said.

The NFP sincerely wishes our Muslim Community a blessed and joyous Eid-ul-Fitr and further extends them blessings of good health and prosperity.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
