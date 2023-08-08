Blues aim to win BOG after six years

Lautoka President Shalendra Prasad is confident the Blues can win this season’s Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament which gets underway at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Friday.

The side has not won the coveted tournament in the last six years.

“I have a lot of confidence and faith in the players,” said Prasad.

“We have got a strong squad this year compared to the previous years. We have just one exclusion from our final 22-member squad and that’s Muni Shivam Naidu. He continues with a niggling knee injury.”

“The last time we won the BOG was in 2016 when I was the president of Lautoka and since then we haven’t won the tournament despite playing in recent years. This year we surely want to end the jinx and the boys are really focused to win the title.”

Prasad highlighted their Fiji FACT and recent Digicel Fiji Premier League wins are the driving force for the sugar city boys in the tournament.

“Most of the boys haven’t tasted the victory of BOG and that’s another factor motivating the team to give in their best as they are eager to win.”

“The coach had been doing some rotation in the league games with the aim to give all players enough game time in the lead-up to the tournament. The coaches have been working side-by-side with the players as we know that it won’t be an easy tournament.”

“Every team will be competitive and the pool we are drawn in is very dangerous. Nadi is a host team and they will be dangerous at home while we expect a firing performance from Navua and Tailevu Naitasiri, who have been creating a lot of shocks in the league games.”

Prasad added the return of star striker Saula Waqa from a one-match suspension and Ilimotama Jese from two matches will add spark to the team.

“Now they have been cleared to play and their return will be a huge boost to the team.”

“Both are senior players and they have been putting up strong performances in the league games and they also anchored Lautoka to the FACT finals.”

“Everyone player will need to give their all in the tournament as we hope to erase the minor errors we have been making in our past matches.”

Bargain Box sponsored Lautoka will meet Southern Forest Navua in their opening Group A match at 3.30pm on Friday.

Lautoka squad: Senirusi Bokini, Joela Biuvanua, Usman Omede, Sairusi Nalaubu, Aporosa Yada, Zibraaz Sahib, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Afraz Ali, Epeli Leiroti, Poasa Bainivalu, Kishan Sami, Sterling Vasconcellos, Ilimotama Jese, Saula Waqa, Sekove Luma, Maciu Tuinuku, Junior Dekedeke, Antonio Tuivuna, Isikeli Ratucava, Sakaraia Naisua, Epeli Vunibola, Isimeli Gavidi.