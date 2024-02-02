Blues brace for MIB in CVC showdown

No love will be lost in the much anticipated second leg of the Champions vs Champion series when neighbours Lautoka and Ba lock horns on Sunday.

The Blues have secured a 2-1 victory in the first leg.

Speaking to FijiLive, Lautoka FA President Shalendra Prasad acknowledged Ba’s commendable performance and is preparing for a competitive rematch.

“The upcoming second leg of the CvC this Sunday hinges on good weather for play. Ba played a strong game previously, and though they missed further scoring opportunities, it was a solid challenge for us.

“We are preparing accordingly, but we’re aware of Ba’s capabilities. They’re a good side and we expect them to really push us in this next encounter,” he said.

The anticipation builds as Lautoka looks to build on their first-leg advantage, while Ba seeks redemption.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the second leg unfolds at Lautoka’s home.

The second leg of the CVC is scheduled for Sunday, 3 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.