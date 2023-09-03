Sunday, September 3, 2023
Blues hammer Suva, open up lead

Lautoka thumped Suva in the feature Round 16 Digicel Fiji Premier League fixture at Churchill Park today to further extend its lead on the standing.

The Blues have now opened up a 5-point lead after defending champions and second placed Rewa was held 0-0 at Ratu Cakobau Park by Nadi.

Midfielder Sitiveni Cavuilagi opened Lautoka’s account in the 41st minute and two late second half goals to youngster Prashant Kumar and Nigerian Usman Omede sealed the big victory for the Ronil Kumar coached side.

Lautoka now has 34 points after 16 matches while Suva remains third with 26 points after 15 outings.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
