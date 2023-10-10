Blues outclass Labasa in D1 feature

Lautoka proved too strong for Labasa in the feature Day 1 match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva tonight and posted an impressive 3-1 win.

Coached by Anginesh Prasad and former Suva mentor Babs Khan, the Blues looked sharp in attack and organised in defence.

Labasa Coach Intiaz Khan on the other hand opted for power play tactics and benched key players like attackers Christopher Wasasala, Rusiate Doidoi and Edwin Sahayam and defenders Iliesa Lino and young Shivam Shandil.

A beautiful build-up by the back four set Sairusi Nalabu up in the 19th minute and unselfish play between him and Aporosa Yada allowed lanky Saula Waqa to get the first goal of the encounter.

Nalaubu got his name on the scoreboard in the 40th minute after brilliantly outpacing the Labasa defence with his speed and slicing the ball away from veteran goalie Simione Tamanisau.

Lautoka rested at the break with its tails up.

Khan sent in reinforcements in the second half as Labasa lifted its performance and started playing attacking football.

Wasasala, Lino, Doidoi and Sahayam took the field and somewhat enhanced the team’s attacking strategies which resulted in them earning a penalty.

The attempt was beautifully taken by Wasasala as the Babasiga Lions narrowed the scores in the 57th minute.

Lautoka replaced Waqa with Nigerian marksman Usman Omede who also registered his name on the scorers’ tally after hammering the final nail in Labasa’s coffin deep in injury time.

Labasa will play Tailevu Naitasiri in its next match at 5pm tomorrow while Lautoka will battle against neighbours Ba at 3pm.