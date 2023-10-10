Tuesday, October 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Blues outclass Labasa in D1 feature

Lautoka proved too strong for Labasa in the feature Day 1 match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva tonight and posted an impressive 3-1 win.

Coached by Anginesh Prasad and former Suva mentor Babs Khan, the Blues looked sharp in attack and organised in defence.

Labasa Coach Intiaz Khan on the other hand opted for power play tactics and benched key players like attackers Christopher Wasasala, Rusiate Doidoi and Edwin Sahayam and defenders Iliesa Lino and young Shivam Shandil.

A beautiful build-up by the back four set Sairusi Nalabu up in the 19th minute and unselfish play between him and Aporosa Yada allowed lanky Saula Waqa to get the first goal of the encounter.

Nalaubu got his name on the scoreboard in the 40th minute after brilliantly outpacing the Labasa defence with his speed and slicing the ball away from veteran goalie Simione Tamanisau.

Lautoka rested at the break with its tails up.

Khan sent in reinforcements in the second half as Labasa lifted its performance and started playing attacking football.

Wasasala, Lino, Doidoi and Sahayam took the field and somewhat enhanced the team’s attacking strategies which resulted in them earning a penalty.

The attempt was beautifully taken by Wasasala as the Babasiga Lions narrowed the scores in the 57th minute.

Lautoka replaced Waqa with Nigerian marksman Usman Omede who also registered his name on the scorers’ tally after hammering the final nail in Labasa’s coffin deep in injury time.

Labasa will play Tailevu Naitasiri in its next match at 5pm tomorrow while Lautoka will battle against neighbours Ba at 3pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Prop Mawi in Team of the Week

Flying Fijians prop Eroni Mawi has been named in the Rugby World Cu...
News

Celebration brings joy to elderly c...

The Golden Age Home in Lautoka came alive with vibrant colors and j...
2023 IDC

Lifting the intensity resulted in S...

Newly appointed Suva coach Ravinesh Kumar said lifting the intensit...
2023 IDC

We allowed the axe fall on our feet...

Navua coach Saiyad Ali says they allowed the axe fall on their feet...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Prop Mawi in Team of the Week

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Celebration brings joy to elderl...

News
The Golden...

Lifting the intensity resulted i...

2023 IDC
Newly appo...

We allowed the axe fall on our f...

2023 IDC
Navua coac...

Fiji Kulas beat New Caledonia in...

2023 IDC
Fiji Kulas...

Champs Suva make winning start i...

Football
Defending ...

Popular News

More than 400 celebrate Fiji Day...

News
More tha...

Ratu David to be laid to rest to...

News
The late R...

Numb arm lands Spacey in hospita...

Entertainment
The House ...

Fiji advances into Nations Cup s...

Football
Two first ...

Naduva named in Premier 7s dream...

Rugby
Fiji 7s st...

Ba’s Raffa ruled out of ID...

2023 IDC
Ba's Argen...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Prop Mawi in Team of the Week