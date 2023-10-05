Blues to appoint new coach for IDC

Fiji FACT and Digicel Fiji Premier League champions Lautoka is expected to appoint a new coach ahead of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next week.

Team president Shalendra Prasad confirmed to FijiLive that coach Ronil Kumar and nippy defender Afraz Ali have been stood down from the team.

Prasad, who is currently away overseas stated that they are currently having discussions with some coaches who could stand in to assist the Blues at the IDC.

“They had some issues with acting President Dinesh Chand and a few ground officials. Their case will be dealt with when I return from overseas or after IDC.”

“They are not suspended or dismissed but just stood down. We are making arrangements for other coaches to take over for IDC and await a few approvals from the FFA.”

Meanwhile, Lautoka is drawn in Group A with BOG winners Labasa, Ba and Tailevu Naitasiri.

The Sugar City boys will kick start their IDC campaign against Labasa at 7.30pm on Tuesday before they face Ba at 3pm on Wednesday and Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm on Thursday.