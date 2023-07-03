Blues to host Labasa at Prince Charles Park

Fiji FACT champions Lautoka will host Labasa at Prince Charles Park in Nadi in a double header of matches in Round 11 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Fiji Football Association has confirmed that due to unavailability of Churchill Park, the Blues will play their home game in Nadi.

The match will kick start at 1pm followed by a clash between Nadi and Nadroga at 3pm.

In another match on Sunday, Navua will face Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour.

A double header of matches will also be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori where at 1pm, Tailevu Naitasiri FC will take on bottom placed Tavua at 1pm followed by the match between leaders and defending champs Rewa and Suva at 3pm.