Blues to host Nadroga on Friday

Fiji FACT champions Lautoka will host Nadroga at Churchill Park on Friday in Round 10 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Fiji Football Association has confirmed the match will kick off at 7pm.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played at 3pm on Sunday however, Lautoka Football Association decided to play on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Blues are currently second on the table with 19 points while Nadroga is ninth with 6 points.

In other matches, Labasa will host defending champions and leaders Rewa at 1pm at Subrail Park on Saturday while Ba will take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau, Ba.

Two matches will be played on Sunday at 3pm.

Suva will host bottom-placed Tavua at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour and Nadi will battle against Navua at Prince Charles Park.