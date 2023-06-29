Thursday, June 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Blues to host Nadroga on Friday

Fiji FACT champions Lautoka will host Nadroga at Churchill Park on Friday in Round 10 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Fiji Football Association has confirmed the match will kick off at 7pm.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played at 3pm on Sunday however, Lautoka Football Association decided to play on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Blues are currently second on the table with 19 points while Nadroga is ninth with 6 points.

In other matches,  Labasa will host defending champions and leaders Rewa at 1pm at Subrail Park on Saturday while Ba will take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau, Ba.

Two matches will be played on Sunday at 3pm.

Suva will host bottom-placed Tavua at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour and Nadi will battle against Navua at Prince Charles Park.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Wakeham aims to start winning games...

Explosive Fiji Bati halfback Brandon Wakeham is looking to help the...
Football

Chand, Matalau apply to join Nasinu...

Suva's extended squad members Nikil Chand and Semi Matalau have app...
NRL

Wong to make NRL debut for Roosters...

Young Fiji Bati second-row forward Siua Wong is all set to make his...
News

Bainivalu attends Parliamentary mee...

Assistant Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Alitia Bainivalu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Wakeham aims to start winning ga...

NRL
Explosive ...

Chand, Matalau apply to join Nas...

Football
Suva's ext...

Wong to make NRL debut for Roost...

NRL
Young Fiji...

Bainivalu attends Parliamentary ...

News
Assistant ...

Kamikamica returns to face Panth...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Madonna hospitalised with seriou...

Entertainment
Queen of P...

Popular News

Fijian quartet named in Wallabie...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Carpenters Fiji refutes claims o...

News
Carpenters...

Sivo placed on report card in Ee...

NRL
Top Fiji B...

World Rugby has lost faith in FR...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Crusaders claim 12th title in th...

Rugby
The Crusad...

Promising Ravula on RaiwaluiR...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
NRL

Wakeham aims to start winning games