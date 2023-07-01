Saturday, July 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Blues wallop Nadroga as DFPL resumes

Fiji FACT champions Lautoka thrashed Nadroga 8-0 upon the resumption of Round 10 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Churchill Park on Friday.

The match kicked off an hour late after the Nadroga team got caught up in the heavy traffic mid-way Nadi and Lautoka.

Blues dominated the match from the first whistle despite the absence of Saula Waqa and Manasa Nawakula .

The Ronil Kumar coached side rested with an attractive 3-0 lead at the break.

Sairusi Nalaubu netted a first half brace while Zibraaz Sahib found the net once.

Lautoka maintained its momentum in the second stanza as well and gave the visitors no chance whatsoever to pose any threat to their goal.

Central midfielder Sitiveni Cavuilagi netted a double while Epeli Leiroti, Sakaraia Naisua and youngster Maciu Tuinuku got a goal each to wrap up the huge score-line victory, equaling Ba’s 8-0 scoring margin against Rakiraki in 2017.

Lautoka now has 22 points, closely following leaders and defending champions Rewa who have 23 points.

Lautoka: Senirusi Bokini (GK), Kishan Sami, Epeli Leiroti, Zibraaz Sahib (C), Ilimotama Jese, Antonio Tuivuna, Sakaraia Naisua, Sterling Vasconcellos, Afraz Ali, Sairusi Nalaubu, Sitiveni Cavuilagi.

Nadroga: Sakeo Taganeca (GK), Krishneel Dutt, Romit Narayan, Ravil Chaudhary, Beniamino Labatavatava, Ato Yankson, Gerard Voi, Ronesh Kumar, Ratu Vuniani, Junior Inoke, Tomasi Tuicakau (C).

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Kerevi available for opening test s...

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has confirmed that blockbusting Fijian ...
Rugby

No room for horseplay, says Raiwalu...

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says the Taveun...
NRL

Montoya dots in Warriors loss

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya scored the lone try for the New Ze...
News

Recommit to Constitutional process,...

Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Commander Major-General Ro ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Kerevi available for opening tes...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

No room for horseplay, says Raiw...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Montoya dots in Warriors loss

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Recommit to Constitutional proce...

News
Republic o...

Salary review for civil servants...

2023-24 National Budget
Civil serv...

RFMF committed to upholding the ...

News
Republic o...

Popular News

Blues to celebrate Fiji FACT vic...

Fiji FACT 2023
Fiji FACT ...

Bainimarama pleads not guilty in...

News
Ratu Meli ...

Water Authority to get capital e...

News
The Water ...

Duty reduction on food products

News
To assist ...

VAT increases to 15pc, medicines...

2023-24 National Budget
The existi...

Rawaqa adamant to plug in the ga...

Rugby
Coach Ifer...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Kerevi available for opening test selection