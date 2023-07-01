Blues wallop Nadroga as DFPL resumes

Fiji FACT champions Lautoka thrashed Nadroga 8-0 upon the resumption of Round 10 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Churchill Park on Friday.

The match kicked off an hour late after the Nadroga team got caught up in the heavy traffic mid-way Nadi and Lautoka.

Blues dominated the match from the first whistle despite the absence of Saula Waqa and Manasa Nawakula .

The Ronil Kumar coached side rested with an attractive 3-0 lead at the break.

Sairusi Nalaubu netted a first half brace while Zibraaz Sahib found the net once.

Lautoka maintained its momentum in the second stanza as well and gave the visitors no chance whatsoever to pose any threat to their goal.

Central midfielder Sitiveni Cavuilagi netted a double while Epeli Leiroti, Sakaraia Naisua and youngster Maciu Tuinuku got a goal each to wrap up the huge score-line victory, equaling Ba’s 8-0 scoring margin against Rakiraki in 2017.

Lautoka now has 22 points, closely following leaders and defending champions Rewa who have 23 points.

Lautoka: Senirusi Bokini (GK), Kishan Sami, Epeli Leiroti, Zibraaz Sahib (C), Ilimotama Jese, Antonio Tuivuna, Sakaraia Naisua, Sterling Vasconcellos, Afraz Ali, Sairusi Nalaubu, Sitiveni Cavuilagi.

Nadroga: Sakeo Taganeca (GK), Krishneel Dutt, Romit Narayan, Ravil Chaudhary, Beniamino Labatavatava, Ato Yankson, Gerard Voi, Ronesh Kumar, Ratu Vuniani, Junior Inoke, Tomasi Tuicakau (C).