Bobo names squad for Marist 7s in Samoa

Fiji 7s assistant coach Sireli Bobo has named a strong 12-member Fiji 7s development team for the Marist 7s in Samoa this month.

Bobo has included Fiji 7s stars Josese Batirerega, Rokoua Rasaku and Josevani Drava in the squad after their performance at the recent HSBC 7s series.

The team departed Fiji at 10 am today.

The tournament which will be played on the 24 and 25 will also feature teams from Australia, New Zealand and American Samoa.

Fiji 7s: Josevani Drava, Waisake Ravuiwasa, Rauto Vakadranu, Josese Batirerega, Penaia Nawaqabuli, Netava Koroisau, Josateki Tuilawaki, Maleli Tuvusa, Isimeli Tikomaimereke, Naibuka Rokua, Jone Natanu, Rokua Rasaku.