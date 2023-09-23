Saturday, September 23, 2023
Boffelli stars as Pumas beat Samoa

Winger Emiliano Boffelli scored 16 points as Argentina kept their quarter-final hopes alive with a hard-earned 19-10 victory over Samoa in Saint-Etienne in Pool D today.

The Pumas recovered from their opening game defeat by England to kickstart their campaign at a rain-drenched Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Boffelli converted his own try and kicked three penalties.

Sama Malolo powered over late on to set up a frantic finish but Nicolas Sanchez’s penalty sealed victory.

Former Australia fly-half Christian Leali’ifano missed two of his three penalties in the first half as Argentina led 10-0 at halftime.

The Pumas remain fourth in the pool despite what is only their second ever win over Samoa, who stay second behind leaders England.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
