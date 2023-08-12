Saturday, August 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

BOG Day 3 fixtures revised

Fiji Football Association has revised the Day 3 fixtures of the Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants 2023 due to a planned power outage across Viti Levu by the Energy Fiji Limited (EFL).

The revised schedule is designed to accommodate this temporary disruption and ensure the smooth continuation of the tournament. As such, all matches originally scheduled for Day 3 will be brought forward by one hour.

Revised Fixtures – Day 3 (13/08/23):

10:00am: Extra Supermarket Labasa vs. Concrete Dynamic Limited/Rams Cleaning Services Suva.

12:00pm: Bargain Box Lautoka vs. Security Systems Management Inc/Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri.

2:00pm: Esy Kool/ Star Pools/Ranvis Nadi vs. Southern Forest Navua.

4:00pm: Extra Supermarket Rewa vs. Rooster Chicken Ba.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Battle of Giants

Failure to settle fast resulted in ...

Tailevu Naitasiri Coach Priyant Mannu says their failure to settle ...
2023 Battle of Giants

Finishing, a huge letdown: Ali

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali says finishing was a huge let-down in their ...
News

K9 Tiny assists in drug arrest

K9 Tiny and the joint operations team of Police and Fiji Revenue an...
Rugby

Natabua advances after tough Lelean...

Natabua High School Under-18 Head Coach Tevita Delailomaloma says t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Failure to settle fast resulted ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Tailevu Na...

Finishing, a huge letdown: Ali

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua Coac...

K9 Tiny assists in drug arrest

News
K9 Tiny an...

Natabua advances after tough Lel...

Rugby
Natabua Hi...

Navua registers second draw in B...

Football
Navua sett...

Govt wants stronger collaboratio...

News
The Coalit...

Popular News

Finishing, a huge letdown: Ali

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua Coac...

Fiji and Cooks to sign developme...

News
Fiji and t...

Vakatawa to make return to inter...

Rugby
Former Fra...

Top marksman Zahid jets in for B...

2023 Battle of Giants
Seasoned c...

Two DFPL matches postponed

Football
The Fiji F...

Free medical checkup for HART re...

News
The Sai Pr...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Battle of Giants

Failure to settle fast resulted in draw: Mannu