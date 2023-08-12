BOG Day 3 fixtures revised

Fiji Football Association has revised the Day 3 fixtures of the Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants 2023 due to a planned power outage across Viti Levu by the Energy Fiji Limited (EFL).

The revised schedule is designed to accommodate this temporary disruption and ensure the smooth continuation of the tournament. As such, all matches originally scheduled for Day 3 will be brought forward by one hour.

Revised Fixtures – Day 3 (13/08/23):

10:00am: Extra Supermarket Labasa vs. Concrete Dynamic Limited/Rams Cleaning Services Suva.

12:00pm: Bargain Box Lautoka vs. Security Systems Management Inc/Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri.

2:00pm: Esy Kool/ Star Pools/Ranvis Nadi vs. Southern Forest Navua.

4:00pm: Extra Supermarket Rewa vs. Rooster Chicken Ba.