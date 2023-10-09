BOG defeat behind us now, says Prasad

Lautoka boss Shalendra Prasad says they are going into tomorrow’s Courts Inter District Championship a much different team to the one that featured at the Battle of the Giants.

Lautoka dropped out of contention at the BOG when Navua dashed their hopes in the semifinal stages.

Despite recent changes to Blues coaching panel, Prasad believes the Sugar City side is in a much better place this time around.

The side is banking on the experience of new coaching staff in Anginesh Prasad and Babs Khan, who joined the team last week.

This is after head coach Ronil Kumar was stood down due for what Prasad terms ‘internal team matters.’

“I don’t want to reflect too much on the past but there have been some ups and downs in the team.” Prasad said.

“Everyone in the team has confidence that we can make a comeback and turn the results as we are a better team than we’ve shown earlier.”

“We want to go to the IDC, keep getting better and deliver performances that we can be proud of and urge our fans to have faith in us.”

“The boys are fresh from the DPL. There are no thoughts about the past, particularly what happened in BOG.”

Prasad believes keeping up their momentum going into the first match against BOG champs Labasa is the most important thing for the Sugar City boys where they aim to make a winning start.

“We are gradually getting towards that and tomorrow hopefully is another step forward.”

“We have been a tough team to beat and hopefully we’ll do that again tomorrow.”

“The team is aware of how crucial the first match is and we know Labasa will not be an easy team to beat since we have seen how they defied all odds in the BOG. We expect a tough performance from them but I believe in my players that they will get a positive result.”

“It won’t be an easy win. Labasa have been a tough team and we’ll be expecting another difficult game from them tomorrow.”

Tigers Restaurant sponsored Lautoka will face Labasa in the feature match of Day 1 at 7.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

Lautoka FC: Epeli Vunibola, Epeli Leiroti, Zibraaz Sahib, Ratu Rusiate Votuwaqewaqe, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Maciu Tuinuku, Aporosa Yada, Junior Dekedeke, Prashant Kumar, Edward Justin, Ilimotama Jese, Kishan Sami, Navneel Nand, Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa, Atonio Tuivuna, Sterling Vasconcellos, Usman Omede, Poasa Bainivalu, Sakaraia Naisua, Joela Biuvanua, Senirusi Bokini.