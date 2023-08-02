Wednesday, August 2, 2023
BOG knockout stage rescheduled to September

The knockout stage of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-cream Battle of the Giants has been rescheduled to next month.

The semifinals will now be played on 16 September and the final on 17.

The finals were initially scheduled for 19 and 20 of this month but most districts disputed this as their players in the Fiji U23 team to the Olympic qualifiers would miss out as the team departs for New Zealand on Sunday 20 August.

Fiji Football Association chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf told FijiLive the location for the knockout stage matches will be decided after all pool games have been played.

However, the group stage competition will be played as initially scheduled, from August 11 to 13 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
