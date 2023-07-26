BOG Pool draws to be held tomorrow

Fiji Football Association has confirmed the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants Tournament pool draws will be done tomorrow.

The draws will be held at 11am at Ashabhai & Company’s head office in Kasanji Street, Vatuwaqa.

The eight teams that will contest in the tournament are host team Nadi, defending BOG champs Labasa, Digicel Fiji Premier League leaders Lautoka, Rewa, Suva, Navua, Tailevu Naitasiri and Ba.

The pool games will be played from 11-13 of August while the semifinal and Final will be played on the 19 and 20 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.