Tuesday, August 8, 2023
BOG tickets to go on sale from Wed

The ticket pre-sale for the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament will start on Wednesday.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf said the grandstand ticket is $15 for adults and $8 for children while the embankment is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The tickets will be sold at Nadi Town Council and, Fiji FA Headquarters in Vatuwaqa and Yusuf has urged fans to buy the tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

“I urge fans to buy the tickets in advance to avoid big lines and disappointment and only limited tickets will be on sale,” Yusuf said in a statement.

He also said the fans could expect some thrilling matches in the tournament.

“Every team is preparing well for the tournament as we could see in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.”

“It is very hard to predict who will win which match as every team is competitive.”

On day 1, Suva and Rewa will feature in the opening match at 1.30pm followed by the clash between Lautoka and Navua at 3.30pm.

The official opening will take place at 5.30pm before defending champions Labasa will take on Ba in the feature match at 6pm while host team Nadi will meet Tailevu Naitasiri at 8pm.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
