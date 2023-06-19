Monday, June 19, 2023
Bokini dedicates win to PSRU officers

Lautoka goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini, who won the Golden Glove Award alongside the Digicel Fiji FACT title on Sunday, has dedicated the achievement to his colleagues at the Police Special Response Unit (PSRU) in Nasinu.

The 29-year-old made a comeback to football earlier this year in the Digicel Fiji Premier League after a year and said the feat wouldn’t have been possible without the approval of PSRU management to prepare for the tournament.

“I owe it back to the PSRU officers and my bosses and this one is for them.”

“They allowed me to be part of the tournament and also gave me time to train which I’m very much thankful for.”

“Like every player returning from injury, I also dreamt of making my team proud. I took advantage of the league games to prepare myself for the tournament.”

Bokini added that time management and diet control helped him to get in shape.

“I underwent an injury in 2021 and I had to work twice as hard to get in my best shape.”

“It wasn’t easy training but the Lautoka officials had faith in me and through that faith, I was able to achieve this success.”

“Like I gave priority to my work, I also managed to take time out after work and train. Lucky in the Police Force, we also undergo training and have our diet chart to stay fit and healthy so that was a bonus point for me.”

“I had to cut down on my food intake and chose to give more importance to my training just to be ready for the tournament.”

Journalist | news@fijilive.com
