Monday, October 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Boks a step closer to RWC quarters

Photo Courtesy: The Independent

Defending champions South Africa has moved a step closer to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a bruising 49-18 victory over impressive Tonga  in their last Pool B match today.

South Africa’s win took them top of Pool B with 15 points and into a strong position to qualify for the last eight, but they must wait for the outcome of the clash between Ireland and Scotland next Saturday.

The only way the Springboks can fail to progress is if Scotland get five points and Ireland one, leaving all three teams on 15 points and the top two sides decided by points difference from their four matches.

New Zealand born Tonga fullback William Havili got the match started, shedding the first blood in the match with a penalty in the third minute.

But the Boks gave a very harsh response scoring three consecutive tries in the next 20 minutes through Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie and Deon Fourie while five-eighth Handre Pollard kicked all three conversions for a 21-3 lead.

It was barrelling Captain Ben Tameifuna who crossed for Tonga’s first try in the match but Havili failed with the conversion attempt.

Yet, South Africa led by 21-8 at the break.

Tonga held South Africa for the first seven minutes of the opening half before Jessie Kriel barged his way over the try line and Pollard’s conversion gave them a 28-8 lead.

The Pacific Islanders regrouped which resulted in Fine Inisi scoring their second try but South Africa kept their dominance strong when Willie le Roux and Marco van Staden scored two back-to-back tries in a span of five minutes.

Patrick Pellegrini – for the first time in 17 World Cup games touched down for Tonga but Kwagga Smith in an error-strewn display not helped by the physicality of the Tongans scored the last converted try to seal the win for the Springboks.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 IDC

Injury woes continue for Rewa ahead...

Rewa coach Roderick Singh confirms the side will be further affecte...
News

Queries raised over Amrit appointme...

Questions are now being raised on the appointment of Fiji’s new env...
NRL

Cleary is a beast says, winger Turu...

Penrith Panthers speedster Sunia Turuva says superstar halfback Nat...
Rugby

One match away from RWC quarters

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are just one match away from featurin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Injury woes continue for Rewa ah...

2023 IDC
Rewa coach...

Queries raised over Amrit appoin...

News
Questions ...

Cleary is a beast says, winger T...

NRL
Penrith Pa...

One match away from RWC quarters...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Govt to formalise Melanesian set...

News
Assistant ...

Medicinal cannabis consultation ...

News
Government...

Popular News

Tahiti finishes third in U16 Cha...

Football
Host natio...

Ravutaumada returns for Georgia ...

Rugby
Winger Sal...

Appointment is unconstitutional,...

News
Shadow Min...

Baravilala treble inspires Fiji&...

Football
Skipper Fi...

Mataele scores on debut as NZ tr...

Rugby
Debutant M...

Fijian duo named in Wallaroos fo...

Rugby
Fijians Se...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 IDC

Injury woes continue for Rewa ahead of IDC